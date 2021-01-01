'I will be very happy to play for the USMNT' - Siebatcheu ready to commit as March friendlies loom

The Young Boys striker has scored 11 goals this season and could add to the competition up top for the United States men's team

Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu says he is ready to commit to the U.S. men's national team (USMNT) and would join up with Gregg Berhalter's squad should he be called up.

The Young Boys striker is eligible for France, Cameroon and the USMNT, having declined a call-up in 2018 as he mulled over his international future.

The 24-year-old forward is now ready to commit as the USMNT prepares for March friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

What did Siebatcheau say?

"Yes, I have decided," Siebatcheu told CBS Sports. "I made my choice a few weeks ago. I will be very happy to play for the USMNT. I am very focused right now with YB and hope to play with the national team - if that possibility is presented."

"It is very good for the team and for the country. There are more and more players coming and joining big clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. American soccer was already at a good level, but these moves can push it even higher. It is extremely positive, and I hope that it continues."

Who is Siebatcheau?

Born in Washington, D.C., Siebatcheau originally broke through with Reims after joining the club's youth system aged seven. He went on to score 25 goals in 75 games for the club's senior team before signing with Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2018.

In September, Siebatcheu was loaned to Young Boys, where he has fired 11 goals in 28 games while helping guide the club to the Europa League round of 16, where they will face Ajax on Thursday.

Internationally, Siebatcheu has only represented France on the youth level, having featured for the U21s in 2017.

He was called up by the U.S. in 2018, but opted to decline as he kept his focus on breaking through at Rennes.

"I was very young; I had just broken into the Reims team," Siebatcheu said. "With my agent, we decided that it would be best for me to stay in Europe because of the travel involved so early in my career.

"Travelling to the USA to play in friendly matches would have been tiring and the best thing was to focus on club soccer and not international at this moment. When I was called by France in the past, it was not far from the country, so not too demanding."

The big picture

Heading into a busy 2021 with World Cup qualifiers, the Gold Cup, Nations League and potentially the Olympics, the U.S. is still searching for a go-to striker.

Josh Sargent is currently among the front-runners, while veterans like Jozy Altidore and Gyasi Zardes are also in the mix.

You can also add in players like Daryl Dike, Nicholas Gioacchini and Sebastian Soto, as well as Matthew Hoppe, who could soon be in line for his first senior call-up.

Article continues below

Siebatcheu only adds to that competition in a position that remains one of weakness for the USMNT.

At 24, Siebatcheu is still young enough to compete over the next two cycles and, if his time at Young Boys is any indication, the striker has improved considerably when it comes to finding the back of the net.

Further reading