USMNT star Ricardo Pepi involved in 50% of Groningen’s goals as he reaches double figures in the Eredivisie

- World Cup pain for striker
- Impressed during last break
- Enjoying productive loan spell
WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old striker was left out by the USMNT for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but he has continued to prove his worth for club and country. Pepi netted on three occasions during the latest international break – bagging a brace against Grenada and a match-winning effort versus El Salvador – with that form carried into a return to domestic action as he grabbed a consolation effort in Groningen’s 3-1 defeat at Fortuna Sittard.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi’s strike was his 10th in the Dutch top-flight this season, with a productive loan spell being enjoyed by the American after agreeing to spend the 2022-23 campaign away from parent club Augsburg.
WHAT NEXT? Relegation-threatened Groningen have registered just 26 goals in the Eredivisie this season, with Pepi involved in half of those after contributing 10 efforts himself and teeing up three more for grateful team-mates.