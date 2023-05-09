Paxten Aaronson is one of the United States men's national team's most highly regarded prospects but won't be at the U20 World Cup this month.

Joined Frankfurt this season

Was expected to lead U.S. at tournament

But Frankfurt reportedly reject idea

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaronson, the younger brother of Leeds star Brenden, has been one of the brightest players from the U.S. Under-20 team and could have been a headliner for the youth World Cup roster. But with the tournament overlapping with the end of Eintracht Frankfurt's club season, he will not be allowed to go, according to Brian Sciaretta.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The decision is somewhat of a surprise considering Aaronson has only played in five Bundesliga matches for Frankfurt and has yet to make his first start in the division. He is not a vital first-team player yet, and the U20 World Cup could have provided regular playing time in front of an international audience. However, the risk of injury or plans to increase Aaronson's responsibilities could have been a factor in Frankfurt's decision-making.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson's omission is the latest in a series of bad breaks for his nation. The Chicago Fire won't release youngsters Chris Brady or Brian Gutierrez, Croatian club Hajduk Split won't release Rokas Pukstas and the LA Galaxy have indicated they might not release Jalen Neal.

There are some clubs, such as the Philadelphia Union, San Jose Earthquakes and Atlanta United, that will let their players attend.

WHAT NEXT? The next big domino to fall could be Wolfsburg's Kevin Paredes, who unlike Aaronson has been a key goal and assist contributor in the second half of the season for his club. A decision on his U20 World Cup status should be announced soon.