USMNT newcomer Paxten Aaronson reveals his older brother's advice and why he signed with Eintracht Frankfurt

First-time U.S. men's national team call-up Paxten Aaronson says his brother Brenden has told him what to expect as he joins January Camp.

Aaronson reveals brother's advice

Ex-Philadelphia Union star set for USMNT debut

Midfielder explains decision to join Frankfurt

WHAT HAPPENED? The younger Aaronson is with the USMNT for the first time after emerging as a standout at the Under-20s level. He's one of 13 uncapped players in camp, as well as one of 11 players joining the USMNT setup for the very first time. Aaronson does have an advantage, though, in that his older brother is a USMNT regular, having been a key substitute at the World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I talk to him on a regular basis," Aaronson said of his older brother. "I was gonna FaceTime him later today but he just always says to go into these camps with the mindset of trying to impress the most you can. This camp is special because it's training three days, game, train three days, game, so you have to get the most out of every opportunity. The principles for me and my brother always stay the same: just come in and work as hard as you can and, by the end of it, leave here with a really good impression."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While his older brother is making waves at Leeds, Paxten Aaronson recently completed his own move to Eintracht Frankfurt. He was able to join Frankfurt for a winter training camp in Dubai before heading back stateside for the USMNT's January Camp, having only spent a few days in his new city.

"They came to me with a true plan and a plan to set me up for success," Aaronson said of his new club. "They weren't just buying me to buy me. They really do have a true plan and I fit into their system, the style they want to play, and that immediately caught my eye. Of course when a team of that caliber, they're Europa League champions, comes into play, it obviously turns a switch on in my head, like, 'Of course I want to go there and take that next step in my career', so it was a yes from the start."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will face Serbia on Wednesday in its first of two January friendlies, with the second coming on Saturday against Colombia.