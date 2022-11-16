USMNT must 'literally start kicking' Gareth Bale in World Cup clash with Wales, says Acosta
- USMNT faces Wales next Monday
- Bale the main threat
- Acosta wants to be physical with forward
WHAT HAPPENED? Acosta, a team-mate of Bale at LAFC, claimed the USMNT would do whatever it takes to slow down the star attacker - even if it meant some dirty tricks.
WHAT THEY SAID: "He's a guy that we know to have eyes on," Acosta told reporters. "We've got to literally start kicking him around the field a little bit. Make him feel us. Limit his time and space. Let him be comfortable [and] he can really hurt you."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale recently scored an extra-time equalizer in the MLS Cup, adding to a long list of clutch goals in a career that includes memorable stops at Tottenham and Real Madrid. He is known to be at his best when playing for Wales, and the USMNT must contain him to earn a positive result in its World Cup opener.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? After the meeting with Wales, the team will face England and Iran in Group B.
