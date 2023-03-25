USMNT name first EVER competitive matchday squad without a single MLS player amid reliance on oversees stars

The United States men's national team fielded a matchday squad without a single MLS player included for the first time in the league's history.

No MLS-based player in 23-man squad

Premier League and Bundesliga well represented

USA beat Grenada 7-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The matchday squad named by interim coach Anthony Hudson for the 7-1 victory over Grenada on March 25 did not include a single player who plies their trade in the States, with Atlanta United's Miles Robinson in the overall squad but not named on the bench for the fixture. Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi both bagged braces in the win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bundesliga and Premier League were heavily represented in the 23-man matchday group, with Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) starting in the USA front three. There were even players from the Dutch and Belgian leagues, as well as La Liga and Serie A, in an illustration of how many top USA stars have flocked to Europe in recent years to play their club football.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

TOP STORY: Nagelsmann's girlfriend blamed after sacking <h2>📣 <a href="https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/sack-julian-nagelsmann-appoint-thomas-tuchel-bayern-munich-right-decision/blt5eb1c94a32cfbf1d" target="_blank">HAVE YOUR SAY: Have Bayern made the right call?</a></h2> <h2>🚨 <a href="https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/another-failed-target-psg-heavy-price-thomas-tuchel/blt22c73d79fdc72872" target="_blank">MUST READ: Why PSG will pay for Tuchel miss</a></h2>" data-type="social-embeds">

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USA? After their rout of Grenada, the USMNT's next CONCACAF Nations League clash is against El Salvador on March 28.