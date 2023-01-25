John Brooks' path back to USMNT? Defender set for Hoffenheim transfer with Berhalter controversy presenting new international opportunity

Former USMNT World Cup goalscorer John Brooks is reportedly set to move to Hoffenheim from Benfica as he looks to revive his career at all levels.

Once a key part of USMNT

Became an outcast under Berhalter

But return to Bundesliga could lead to turnaround

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back scored at the 2014 World Cup at just 21 years old and looked to be a part of the USMNT's future as he rose to prominence at club level with Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg. However, he fell out of favor with Gregg Berhalter and hasn't played for the Stars and Stripes since September 2021, while his move to Benfica last summer has been a disaster.

Now, Brooks is on the verge of signing with Hoffenheim after making just two league appearances in Portugal, according to Maisfutebol, and a U.S. Soccer investigation into Berhalter could lead to a new international manager and renewed opportunity there.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brooks, set to turn 30 this week, enjoyed the best years of his career in the Bundesliga and will hope to return to top form at Hoffenheim. Center back Tim Ream will be 39 during the 2026 World Cup on U.S. soil, and so a spot may open up for a new veteran defensive anchor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Brooks' career has moved in the wrong direction for some time, and unless he really shines in the Bundesliga in the coming years, he may struggle to usurp other USMNT options.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BROOKS? The defender's move to Hoffenheim would be permanent, with his deal at Benfica set to expire in the summer.