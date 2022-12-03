USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner hopeful World Cup effort will 'grow the game' in states

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner was focused on the bigger picture after his side exited the World Cup with a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.

USMNT bowed out after 3-1 loss

Turner started all four WC matches

Highlighted importance of growing game in the US

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal shot-stopper, who started every one of the USMNT's matches in Qatar and impressed throughout, highlighted the importance of going far in the tournament in order to increase soccer's exposure as it continues to grow in the United States.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is always important for us to do well because we know it gets the most press and coverage on TV in the U.S.," Turner told the Evening Standard after the match. "Good performances in the World Cup grows the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Saturday's result will be bitterly disappointing for the USMNT, Turner's comments echo those of his manager. Gregg Berhalter pointed towards the growth of his side on the world stage, as his young team gained valuable experience in Qatar which it will undoubtedly take to the next tournament in 2026, when the U.S. will be one of three host countries alongside Canada and Mexico.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? The USMNT's game against the Netherlands was the first in which Turner conceded a goal from open play in the tournament. The only other World Cup where the U.S. stopped an opponent from scoring a non-penalty goal in the group stages was in the inaugural tournament in 1930, when there were only two games.

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? After disappointment in Qatar, Turner will return to club duty with Arsenal, where he has made four appearances since his transfer from the New England Revolution in the summer.