WATCH: USMNT star Gio Reyna scores stoppage time winner for Dortmund vs Mainz

Gio Reyna scored his second game-winning goal in as many matches as the U.S. men's national team star lifted Dortmund on Wednesday.

Reyna scores last-gasp winner

Second goal off the bench in as many games

Winger thriving after USMNT controversy

WHAT HAPPENED? After scoring a stunning late winner against Augsburg over the weekend, Reyna did it again on Wednesday to lead Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Mainz with a stoppage-time goal. He tapped home a header from Sebastian Haller on the back post to seal all three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna's incredible start to the second half of the Bundesliga season comes after a winter filled with controversy. However, despite all that's gone on during and after the World Cup, Reyna is in spectacular form, which is great news for Dortmund's push toward a Champions League place.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA AND DORTMUND? There won't be much time to rest for Reyna and Dortmund, who will now visit Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday in their next Bundesliga match.