USMNT star Christian Pulisic returns to Chelsea squad but STILL can't get place in starting XI despite Blues' woeful showing at Arsenal

Christian Pulisic returned to the Chelsea fray for Saturday's matchup against Bournemouth - but could only manage a spot on the Blues' bench.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States men's national team star was left out of Frank Lampard's squad completely in their woeful showing at Emirates Stadium in midweek, in what was one of many questionable changes by the interim Blues boss. Saturday's Premier League fixture sees Chelsea come against one of the league's most form sides Bournemouth, where Pulisic was only afforded a place among the substitutes.

STARTING LINE-UP IN FULL: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva (C), Badiashile, Chilwell; Kante, Enzo, Gallagher; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk

More to follow...