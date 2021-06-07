The Borussia Dortmund star was treated on the pitch by medical staff amid the scary scene on Sunday night

U.S. men's national team (USMNT) head coach Gregg Berhalter was furious after an incident at the end of Sunday night's CONCACAF Nations League final when fans hurled objects at players, with winger Gio Reyna injured by a bottle flying from the stands while Mexico's Henry Martin was also hit.

The incident came near the conclusion of the USMNT's 3-2 win over Mexico in extra time, with tempers also flaring on the field. As members of both teams came together following a hard challenge on Christian Pulisic by the touchline, projectiles flew en masse from the crowd.

USMNT full-back Sergino Dest was among the players screaming at the stands for fans to stop throwing objects but his pleas were largely ignored, as Reyna and Martin were struck.

What has been said?

"It has no place in the game, spectators throwing objects onto the field," Berhalter told reporters.

"A total lack of respect for what's happening on the field and all the effort that both teams were putting into the game, so I was really disappointed to see that.

"[Reyna is] going to be OK, but he did take something to the head and it could've been a lot worse."

What happened?

Direct hit on Gio. pic.twitter.com/Ewuzx6osbo — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 7, 2021

Come on guys, this has been embarrassing. Fans have thrown water bottles and pelted players on both teams multiple times during this #USAvsMEX game at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Why do people suddenly not know how to act? @kron4news #USMNT pic.twitter.com/jJUXWzcEQU — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) June 7, 2021

