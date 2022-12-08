United States to host 2024 Copa America? CONCACAF president responds to 'speculation' after Ecuador back out

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani decried "speculation" that the United States could host the 2024 Copa America - but stopped short of a denial.

Ecuador backed out of hosting competition

USA reported as possible hosts

Montagliani responded to "speculation"

WHAT HAPPENED? The tournament was originally supposed to be held in Ecuador, but the South American country announced in November that they would not be hosting it. The United States hosted the Copa America Centenario in 2016 and have now emerged as possible hosts of the 2024 tournament, according to multiple reports, in what would be a massive trial run for the 2026 World Cup they are set to co-host.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Montagliani could not comment on the likelihood of it being moved to North America, telling OneSoccer: “All I have to say is that it is speculation. We are always discussing these matters with all the confederations. But what's important, I think, is there's a bit of misinformation around some of these tournaments.

“It's really not the jurisdiction of a federation or a league to have those discussions. Those discussions are held by the confederations; it's between confederations. My Gold Cup is mine, nobody talks [about] the Gold Cup other than me. Copa America belongs to CONMEBOL and my partner Alejandro Dominguez. That's where the discussion happens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United States, Canada and Mexico are reported to be in talks to join the 2024 Copa America as guests. The USMNT have already competed in the competition four times.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED STATES? After their elimination from the World Cup, the USMNT will continue their CONCACAF Nations League campaign with a game against Grenada in March.