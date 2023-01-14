'An unfortunate day' - Lampard reacts to angry Everton fan protest after latest Premier League defeat

Everton manager Frank Lampard branded his team's defeat to Southampton "unfortunate" with protests following the full-time whistle.

Everton lose again

Owners forced to miss match

Fans staged protest after defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton's troubles continued on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton. A traumatic day for the Toffees saw the club's owners forced to stay away from the match for their own safety after Everton received threats from angry fans. Lampard's side went on to take the lead but were undone by two goals from James Ward-Prowse and remain in the bottom three.

WHAT THEY SAID:"I know I'm not a miracle worker, I know I am not the best manager in the world but I'll try my best," Lampard told reporters.

Lampard also spoke about the board being forced to miss the game: "It's a difficult time. I'm more concerned that we didn't win the game."

AND WHAT'S MORE: "It is an unfortunate day," he added to Sky Sports. "We have to take responsibility, myself first. We have to do better. When you take this job you understand the nature of it. I want to get things right here. I will try and do the best job I can possibly do. We had amazing times last year staying up when people thought we would be relegated."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton's defeat means they are now level on points with bottom side Southampton and have now lost 10 times in the league this season. Lampard's future as manager remains uncertain, while fans continued their protests against the board with a sit-in demonstration after the defeat.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? The Toffees will take on fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday.