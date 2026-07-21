Real Madrid have settled their stance on a possible move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, following mounting speculation in recent weeks that both could join the Spanish club this summer.

According to The Athletic, sources inside Real Madrid have confirmed that Rodri is not part of the club's plans right now, despite his striking form for Spain and his crowning as best player at the 2026 World Cup.

That verdict flies in the face of recent reports, the latest fromMarca, which suggest Rodri strongly wants to pull on the Real Madrid shirt. Some board members are said to be pressing club president Florentino Pérez to reconsider whether the deal is viable.

Rodri's name had been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu, especially given his wealth of experience in La Liga with former club Atlético. Club sources insist the Spanish midfielder simply does not figure in Real Madrid's plans this window.

Olise faces the same closed door. The Athletic report that Real Madrid's position has not shifted, and the club continue to deny any negotiations with Bayern Munich over the France winger.

Real had already issued an official statement rejecting claims they were in talks to sign Olise.

Bringing the player in this summer, the network confirmed, is not something Real see as achievable at this stage.

All of this comes as Real Madrid push to complete their project under José Mourinho, who wants to strengthen his squad with a new defender and an extra midfielder. The club's hierarchy, however, believe the bulk of their transfer business is done, and that the priority now is offloading players before turning to fresh signings.

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