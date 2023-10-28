'Just unbelievable' - Bukaya Saka lost for words after captaining Arsenal for the first time against Sheffield United

An emotional Bukayo Saka could not express his happiness after wearing Arsenal's captain's armband for the first time in his career.

Saka became Arsenal's captain

Arsenal thrashed Sheffield United 5-0

Saka emotional after leading his club

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta named Saka as the club captain in the absence of Martin Odegaard against Sheffield United in the Premier League. Saka, who graduated from Arsenal's youth system, was overwhelmed with joy after leading his team to a comprehensive 5-0 win.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t really know how to describe it. You know me and you know where I’ve come from: the academy. To be at the front, leading the boys out today was just unbelievable. I’m lost for words - it’s hard to describe this feeling. It’s just amazing. I enjoyed it. It was a different experience," he told the club's official website.

"Obviously, I was learning on the job. Sometimes I didn’t know where I was supposed to be! But in the end, we played well, which was the most important thing. We got the three points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eddie Nketiah netted a hat-trick while Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu were also on target for the Gunners. The three points on Saturday helped them reclaim second position in the league table and the Gunners are now just two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur with 24 points from 10 matches.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta's side will now prepare to face West Ham in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.