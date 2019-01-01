Ukraine vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, team news

Andriy Shevchenko’s men are undefeated in their last six games - and it would take a big upset for that to change in Dnipro

begin their preparations for November’s 2021 qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho with a friendly against .

Gernot Rohr’s men are regrouping for the first time since their third-place finish at 2019 Afcon staged in .

The Europeans, who face the three-time African kings for the first time, are undefeated since their 4-1 loss to Slovakia in November, with two draws and four wins to their credit.

Game Ukraine vs Nigeria Date Tuesday, September 10 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSports 7 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

CONFIRMED XI

Position Ukraine XI Goalkeepers Pyatov Defenders Krivtsov, Zinchenko, Matviyenko, Mykolenko Midfielders Marlos, Stepanenko, Malinovskiy, Bolbat Forwards Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk