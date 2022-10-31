Ukraine FA demands World Cup ban for England's Group B opponents Iran over Russia weapon supply allegations

The Ukrainian FA has called on FIFA to remove Iran from the 2022 World Cup amid accusations that they have supplied weapons to Russia.

  • Iran accused of supplying Russia with weapons
  • Ukrainian FA appeal for World Cup removal
  • Tournament kicks off in less than a month

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukrainian FA has appealed to FIFA amid allegations that Iran has been aiding Russia and their invasion of Ukraine by providing them weapons, breaking articles 3 and 4 of FIFA's statutes on human rights and fighting discrimination.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement released by the executive committee of the Ukrainian FA reads: "Taking into account the media information about the systematic manifestations of human rights violations in Iran which could violate the principles and norms of the FIFA charter.

"Taking into account the UN security council resolution 22.31 regarding the imposition of sanctions on Iran, and the alleged involvement of Iran in the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, we appeal to FIFA with a proposal to consider of excluding the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, following years of tension between the two nations after the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution. The appeal comes shortly after Shakhtar Donetsk president Sergei Palkin also called for their removal, suggesting Ukraine take their place at the tournament instead.

WHAT NEXT FOR IRAN? As of yet there has been no official response from FIFA regarding potentially expelling Iran from the tournament. They currently occupy a place in Group B alongside England, Wales and the United States, kicking off their tournament against the Three Lions on November 21.

