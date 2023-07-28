UK and Ireland set to host Euro 2028 after rival bidders Italy and Turkey look to 2032

United Kingdom and Ireland are set to host Euro 2028 after rival bidders, Italy & Turkey, set their sights on the 2032 edition.

England & Ireland set to host Euro 2028

Joint bid will go unopposed

Italy and Turkey could co-host the 2032 edition

WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA confirmed that the joint bid for the 2028 edition of the tournament is set to go unopposed, as Turkey and Italy will bid together to stage the tournament in 2032. If the 2028 bid by England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is successful, then the tournament will be held across five nations in 10 stadiums.

Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium, Villa Park and St James' Park in England, a renovated Casement Park in Belfast, the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park in Scotland and the Cardiff National Stadium in Wales have all been touted as potential venues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Italy had bid only for 2032 but Turkey opted to file their nomination for both 2028 and 2032. However, after much deliberation and a "complex and fruitful consultation process", the two nations decided to merge their individual bids for the 2032 edition.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement by UEFA read: "UEFA will now work with FIGC [the Italian Football Federation] and TFF [the Turkish Football Federation] to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements. If the joint bid does comply with such requirements, it will be submitted to the UEFA Executive Committee at the meeting scheduled on 10 October, where the appointments for 2028 and 2032 will be made. Decisions on venues and match schedules will be made at a later stage."

WHAT NEXT? The next edition of the tournament will be hosted in Germany and held from June 12-July 12, 2024.