‘UEFA 100% right to postpone Euro 2020’ – Wales boss Giggs happy to wait on getting ‘normal lives’ back

The Manchester United legend is supporting the lockdown of competitive football, with Gary Neville admitting seasons may finish behind closed doors

Pushing back 12 months was “100 per cent the right decision”, says Ryan Giggs, with the boss prepared to wait for “normal lives” to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA has been forced to delay its showpiece international event amid the global Covid-19 outbreak.

With domestic calendars having shut down and restrictions of movement in place, there was no way that a competition due to be staged across the continent could be held this summer.

An unfortunate delay means that many may miss their chance to grace the grandest of European stages, and the scene may look completely different by 2021, for players and coaches, with there plenty of football to come before then.

Giggs is still hoping to take in his first tournament as a coach, having guided Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales back to another finals, but is happy to bide his time and wait for a worldwide crisis to pass over.

The legend told Sky Sports: "UEFA made 100 per cent the right decision postponing the Euros.

"For international managers it is always a difficult time after the November games because you don't see the players until March. Obviously, that is going to be even longer now but that comes second to everyone's health and well-being and making sure everyone is healthy.

"Then we can get back to the business of football and sport in general which gives so many people a rest from everyday life. We just hope it comes sooner rather than later but first of all let's get rid of this virus and get on with our normal lives again."

It remains to be seen when competitive action will resume, but authorities are hoping to play 2019-20 campaigns to a finish.

It may be that games have to be played behind closed doors, with another United icon – Gary Neville – coming around to the idea of staging fixtures with no fans involved once a green light can be given.

He told BBC Sport: "I said no on this about three or four weeks ago because I felt that it takes away from the essence of football.

"I also felt that EFL (English Football League) clubs and non-league clubs would suffer too much from the revenue loss and it would put them under.

"At the moment, the behind closed doors idea has got to come only after the health priority.

"Will fans turn up outside the stadium? Will fans congregate outside the stadium if their team can get promoted or get relegated, or if they can get into Europe?

"How are we going to stop that? How are the police going to man it? How are the health services going to react to incidents that happen off the back of it and do we need to put any more pressure on the services at this point in time?

"However, if those fears could be overcome somewhere down the line within this 12-week period then [behind closed doors games] could be the case."