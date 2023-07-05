Everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Europe’s biggest club competition

The UEFA Champions League represents the peak of European club football, the pinnacle to which so many teams aspire. Starting in the depths of regular pre-season with its qualifying rounds and stretching all the way through to the final day of continental club action, it remains among the game’s most feted prizes.

Manchester City finally achieved their dream of European glory at the end of last season when they edged out a 1-0 victory over Inter in just their second final, putting to rest the ghosts of several failed campaigns in the process - but now, everyone has got their eyes on dethroning Pep Guardiola’s side as holders in 2023-24.

But just where can you get your hands on UEFA Champions League tickets? Allow GOAL to sing the famous anthem alongside you as we guide you through where to buy them, how much they’ll cost and what you can expect to see across the coming season.

Where to buy UEFA Champions League tickets

Typically, aside from the final, you cannot buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold on a club-by-club basis among the teams competing in this year’s edition of the competition.

In order to purchase UEFA Champions League tickets, you will need to visit the individual club website for the fixture you are looking to attend and buy your seat from there.

In addition, you may be able to purchase tickets to fixtures through second-hand retailers, such as StubHub. If you are looking to purchase tickets for the UEFA Champions League final, keep an eye on UEFA’s official channels for further information.

How much are UEFA Champions League tickets?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies dependent on a myriad of factors, including the clubs involved, the location of the fixture and the round it takes place in. For example, a quarter-final featuring Real Madrid is likely to cost far more than a second qualifying round tie featuring Panathinaikos.

Prices for UEFA Champions League tickets will typically be set by their club at the start of a season for the group stages. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location and demand.

For those looking to go to the UEFA Champions League final, tickets are sold through UEFA’s official website, but only to those selected in a ballot, while most regular options may also only be available to season ticket holders and club members. Be sure to know what you are eligible to purchase when you look for tickets.

How do I enter the UEFA Champions League final ballot?

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final - set to be held at London’s Wembley Stadium - is not yet currently open for applications.

However, interested parties are advised to keep their eye on UEFA’s official website for further information.

Who will compete in the UEFA Champions League?

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League will see 32 teams compete in the group stages of the competition, in what will be the final edition under the current format ahead of a dramatic shake-up the following season.

True to its name, it is filled with several of Europe’s biggest clubs, from title holders Manchester City and Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich through Serie A champions Napoli and serial victors Real Madrid.

Below, you can find the list of clubs who have currently qualified for the upcoming edition of the competition.

List of 2023-24 UEFA Champions League clubs

Manchester City (Champions League holders)

(Champions League holders) Sevilla (Europa League holders)

(Europa League holders) Arsenal

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad

Napoli

Lazio

Inter

Milan

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Union Berlin

Paris Saint-Germain

Lens

Benfica

Porto

Feyenoord

Red Bull Salzburg

Celtic

Red Star Belgrade

Shakhtar Donetsk

How to buy Manchester City tickets in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester City enter the UEFA Champions League atop of the competition for the very first time, after Pep Guardiola’s side snatched a maiden title against Inter in Istanbul earlier this year.

Having arrived at the Etihad Stadium with the goal of bringing European glory to the big-spending Citizens, the Spaniard has finally delivered on his promise - and with Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish on hand, they will hope for a successful defence.

You can purchase UEFA Champions League tickets to watch Manchester City through the club’s official website, though none are currently available ahead of the group stage draw. GOAL will update the club’s fixtures here when announced.

Manchester City UEFA Champions League ticket prices

Adults : £58.00 - £75.00

: £58.00 - £75.00 Seniors : £40.00 - £55.00

: £40.00 - £55.00 Young Adults: £40.00 - £55.00

£40.00 - £55.00 Juniors: £30.00 - £55.00

How to buy Arsenal tickets in the UEFA Champions League

After a seven-year hiatus from Europe’s top table, Arsenal return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, bringing the biggest and best continental football back to the Emirates Stadium in north London.

The Gunners looked favourites for a first Premier League crown in nearly two decades last season, only to collapse in the final straight - but Mikel Arteta will be determined that his side challenge once again, now free from Europa League purgatory.

You can purchase UEFA Champions League tickets to watch Arsenal through the club’s official website, though none are currently available ahead of the group stage draw. GOAL will update the club’s fixtures here when announced.

Arsenal UEFA Champions League ticket prices

Adults : £28.50 - £103.00

: £28.50 - £103.00 Seniors : £28.50 - £103.00

: £28.50 - £103.00 Young Adults: £21.50 - £77.25

£21.50 - £77.25 Juniors: £12.25 - £44.25

How to buy Manchester United tickets in the UEFA Champions League

Also marking a return to the biggest competition in European football, albeit only two years since they last qualified for it, Manchester United will be out to ensure last season’s return to silverware was no fluke as the Erik ten Hag revolution rumbles on.

The Red Devils are expecting a significant turnover of old and new faces before they play their first European game of the season, but following a third-place Premier League finish and Carabao Cup success, Old Trafford is primed for more glory again.

You can purchase UEFA Champions League tickets to watch Manchester United through the club’s official website, though none are currently available ahead of the group stage draw. GOAL will update the club’s fixtures here when announced.

Manchester United UEFA Champions League ticket prices

Adults : £36.00 - £58.00

: £36.00 - £58.00 Seniors : £22.00 - £28.00

: £22.00 - £28.00 Young Adults: £29.00 - £45.50

£29.00 - £45.50 Juniors: £22.00 - £28.00

How to buy Newcastle United tickets in the UEFA Champions League

If any team in this year’s competition has had to wait their turn, it is Newcastle United, who are back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2003-04 term following on from their Premier League heroics last term under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have suffered two relegations since they last played in Europe’s biggest competition, but they have clawed their way back both times. Now, St James’ Park is preparing to host the big nights under the bright lights once again in 2023-24.

You can purchase UEFA Champions League tickets to watch Newcastle United through the club’s official website, though none are currently available ahead of the group stage draw. GOAL will update the club’s fixtures here when announced.

Newcastle United UEFA Champions League ticket prices

Adults : £55.00

: £55.00 Seniors : £30.00

: £30.00 Young Adults: £30.00

£30.00 Juniors: £30.00

FAQS

Where can I buy UEFA Champions League tickets?

You can buy UEFA Champions League tickets through official club websites when fixtures are announced.

Can I buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Champions League matches?

In some cases, you can buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Champions League matches depending on the club, allowing you to follow them across all of their group stage home matches.

How many UEFA Champions League matches are there in the group stages?

There are six matches in the UEFA Champions League group stages, with each team playing three opponents home and away.

When does the UEFA Champions League group stage take place?

The UEFA Champions League group stage takes place between September 19 2023 and December 13 2023 this season.

