UAE star Omar Abdulrahman called up for Malaysia match

UAE head coach Bert van Marwijk has included Asian star Omar Abdulrahman on the squad that will travel to Kuala Lumpur for the September 10 match.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

United Arab Emirates ( ), Malaysia's opponents for the second matchday of the 2022 World Cup/2023 qualifiers, have announced their 27-man squad for the September 10 enocunter.

According to The National, UAE head coach Bert van Marwijk has also included Asian star Omar Abdulrahman on the squad, following his return from a knee injury that had forced him to miss out on the 2019 Asian Cup.

The Middle-eastern side will undergo centralised camp in Bahrain, during which they will play Sri Lanka and the Dominican Republic in test matches.

They will then return to UAE briefly, before making the journey to Malaysia on September 4. UAE are not involved on matchday one.

“We have a lot of experienced players in the squad and we are confident that they are physically and mentally well-prepared for the upcoming qualifying games.

“The first game, as always, is very important. A good result can do a world of good to the confidence of the players. The technical staff will give the final touches during the camp in Bahrain and then we are ready to face our first opponent,” explained team manager Ismail Rashid.

Malaysia meanwhile begin their centralised camp on August 25, before hosting Jordan at home in an August 30 friendly, travelling to Jakarta for their qualifying campaign opener against Indonesia on September 5, and returning home for the UAE encounter.

Full UAE squad:

Ali Kashief, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Mohmmed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammad Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Eisa, Mohammed Shakir, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Adel Al Hosani, Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah), Waleed Abbas, Ismail Al Hammadi, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai) Habib Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Mohammed Al Akbari (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Mahrami (Baniyas)

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!