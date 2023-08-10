New club comes in for Harry Kane! Striker receives a new and better offer than Bayern Munich after Tottenham accept €100m bid from German giants

Harry Kane has reportedly received a much better offer than the one Tottenham accepted from Bayern Munich.

Bayern agree €100m+ deal with Tottenham

Bundesliga side had three bids rejected

Kane receives improved offer for 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Kane in a deal worth more than €100 million (£87m/$110m) on Thursday. The Bundesliga side failed with three bids for the England captain but Spurs accepted their fourth offer. However, the 30-year-old is reportedly "leaning towards" staying at the north London club despite Bayern finally making a breakthrough in their negotiations. Now, Bild says an unnamed club have put in a much better offer for a free transfer in 2024 - when his contract runs out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has stood firm when asking for a sizeable fee for the club's record goalscorer and now it seems the move may not happen after weeks of negotiations. One key factor in this is that if Kane were to become a free agent next year, he would have a lot more options at his disposal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane has reportedly been impressed by new manager Ange Postecoglou and his methods. Plus, the Spurs skipper may have his sights set on breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record. The Newcastle United legend leads the pack with 260 but Kane is second at 213.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Time will tell if Kane leaves Tottenham or joins Bayern this summer. It is understood he wanted to get his future resolved before the Premier League season starts this weekend, with Spurs set to take on Brentford on Sunday.