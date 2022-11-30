Tunisia vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tunisia against France on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Tunisia will take on France in their final group stage game of the 2022 World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday. Didier Deschamps' men have already qualified for the knockout round but their opponents must beat them to stand a chance of reaching the last 16.

France have never lost in four previous meetings with Tunisia. Needless to say that all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, who has been in fine form. He has scored in each of his last three World Cup games, and could be just the second player to score in four in a row for France, after Just Fontaine.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Tunisia vs France: Date & kick-off time

Game: Tunisia vs France Date: November 30, 2022 Kick-off: 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT / 5 pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Education City Stadium, Qatar Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Tunisia vs France on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Universo (Spanish).

BBC One are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Universo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Tunisia squad & team news

Tunisia have a fully fit squad ahead of this fixture. However, manager Jalel Kadri might make a couple of changes to the starting XI that went down against Australia in the previous match.

Right-back Mohamed Drager is likely to be replaced by Wajdi Kechrida or Ferjani Sassi. Meanwhile, forward Wahbi Khazri might also make the cut.

Tunisia possible XI: Dahmen; Bronn, Talbi, Meriah, Kechrida; Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Msakni, Sliti; Khazri

Position Players Goalkeepers Said, Dahmen, Mathlouthi, Hassen. Defenders Ifa, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Bronn, Maaloul, Drager, Kechrida, Abdi. Midfielders Mejbri, Sassi, Laidouni, Romdhane, Skhiri, Chaalali, Slimane. Forwards Msakni, Jebali, Khazri, Khenissi, Jaziri, Sliti.

France squad and team news

Back-up goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is a doubt as he is suffering from a back injury. Eduardo Camavinga could be given a start but in an unnatural left-back role in place of Theo Hernandez.

Mbappe does not want to be rested but Olivier Giroud might be relegated to the bench in favour of Marcus Thuram.

France possible XI: Lloris; Pavard, Saliba, Upamecano, Camavinga; Guendouzi, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram.