Tunisia vs France: Lineups & LIVE updates

France look to end on a perfect note as Tunisia hope to defy all odds and qualify for the next round

France don't have much to play for after confirming their place in the knockout stages with a hard-fought win against Denmark. However, for Tunisia, there is everything to play for. The African side could still end up qualifying, although it would require the Herculean task of beating the 2018 World Cup winners and hoping Denmark don't lose to Australia.

The curse of previous World Cup winners getting knocked out from the tournament since 2010 was finally broken by France when they beat Denmark 2-1. With the top spot also essentially sealed, spectators may see a heavily rotated French side with important players (perhaps including Kylian Mbappe) being given a rest.

Tunisia will be aiming to make history by making it past the group stage for the first time in their history. However, despite 27 shots in both games so far, they are yet to score in this edition of the World Cup. To beat a defensively astute France, the African side will have to be at their A-game.

Tunisia vs France predicted lineups

Tunisia XI (3-4-3): Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Bronn; Abdi, Laidouni, Skhiri, Drager; Msakni, Jebali, Sliti

France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Camavinga, Upamecano, Varane, Pavard; Rabiot, Fofana; Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman; Giroud

Tunisia vs France LIVE updates

France's upcoming games

France are expected to top Group D comfortably, even if they lose. They are expected to face either Poland or Saudi Arabia on December 4th. In case they do end up as runners-up they will most likely have a rerun of their 2018 Ro16 tie with Argentina on December 3rd.