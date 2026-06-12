How to buy Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

operatesTurkey are ready to shine on the world’s biggest stage once again as the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads to North America.

The expansion to 48 teams has paved the way for more drama, more goals, and more opportunities for the Turkish national team to recreate the magic of their historic 2002 run.

Are you ready to witness Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and the rest of the squad take on the world? GOAL has you covered with the ultimate guide to securing your Türkiye World Cup 2026 tickets.

Upcoming Turkey World Cup 2026 fixtures & tickets

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 13, 2026 Australia vs Turkey BC Place (Vancouver, Canada) Tickets June 19, 2026 Turkey vs Paraguay Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) Tickets June 25, 2026 USA vs Turkey SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA) Tickets

What are the cheapest Turkey tickets?

Based on live secondary marketplace tracking, official face-value base rates, and active resale portals, here is the price breakdown for the cheapest entry-level tickets to see Turkey in Group D.

Prices scale dynamically according to venue size, regional host demand, and travel accessibility.

Group D Ticket Price Rankings

Rank Match (Date) Venue (City) Entry-Level Resale Floor Tickets #1 Australia vs Turkey (June 13) BC Place (Vancouver, CAN) $187 – $296+ Tickets #2 Turkey vs Paraguay (June 19) Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, USA) $259 – $412+ Tickets #3 Turkey vs United States (June 25) SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, USA) $602 – $878+ Tickets

How to buy Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets

Note: Ticket prices fluctuate regularly due to dynamic pricing and resale demand. Rankings reflect the highest publicly referenced prices at the time of writing and may change closer to the tournament.

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are designed to accommodate various budgets, though demand will naturally drive prices for premium seating. Tickets are generally categorized into four tiers:

Category 1: Prime seating located in the central areas of the lower and middle tiers. These offer the best views and are the most expensive.

Prime seating located in the central areas of the lower and middle tiers. These offer the best views and are the most expensive. Category 2: Located mainly in the corners or behind the Category 1 sections, offering a great balance of view and value.

Located mainly in the corners or behind the Category 1 sections, offering a great balance of view and value. Category 3: Seating located in the higher tiers or further from the pitch.

Seating located in the higher tiers or further from the pitch. Category 4: The most affordable seats, often reserved for local residents of the host nation, though some become available for international fans during general sales.

For Türkiye fans, the cheapest tickets for group stage matches are expected to start around $60 to $70 USD. However, for high-stakes games or seats in iconic venues like the Estadio Azteca or SoFi Stadium, prices will scale upward.

Tournament Stage Estimated Price Range (USD) Group Stage $60 - $650 Round of 32 $100 - $800 Round of 16 $150 - $1,000 Quarter-Finals $200 - $1,500 Semi-Finals $350 - $3,000 Final $1,000 - $8,000+

Who is in the Turkey World Cup Squad? Final 26-Man Lineup

Under the guidance of manager Vincenzo Montella, the Turkey national football team (Bizim Çocuklar) has officially locked in its final 26-man roster. Returning to the global stage after a historic qualification campaign, Turkey anchors a fiercely competitive Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay, and tournament co-hosts the United States.

The squad features an elite, creative core balance blending high-profile European heavyweights like Inter Milan midfield maestro Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Real Madrid phenom Arda Güler, bolstered by a rigid defensive line led by Merih Demiral and Abdülkerim Bardakcı.

Whether you are plotting out their path to the knockout phases or tracking ticket availability for the massive Group D fixtures in Vancouver, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles, here is the official 26-player roster representing Turkey:

Position Player Current Club Goalkeepers Uğurcan Çakır Galatasaray Mert Günok Fenerbahçe Altay Bayındır Manchester United Defenders Abdülkerim Bardakcı Galatasaray Merih Demiral Al-Ahli Çağlar Söyüncü Fenerbahçe Ozan Kabak TSG Hoffenheim Samet Akaydin Fenerbahçe Eren Elmalı Trabzonspor Mert Müldür Fenerbahçe Zeki Çelik Roma Midfielders Hakan Çalhanoğlu (C) Inter Milan Orkun Kökçü Benfica İsmail Yüksek Fenerbahçe Salih Özcan Borussia Dortmund Kaan Ayhan Galatasaray Demir Ege Tıknaz Beşiktaş Forwards Arda Güler Real Madrid Barış Alper Yılmaz Galatasaray Kerem Aktürkoğlu Benfica İrfan Can Kahveci Fenerbahçe Yunus Akgün Leicester City Deniz Gül Porto Can Uzun Eintracht Frankfurt Aral Şimşir Midtjylland Oğuz Aydın Galatasaray

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

The venues selected for the 2026 World Cup are world-class, ranging from historic cathedrals of football to modern architectural marvels.