Trevoh Chalobah to be frozen out by Chelsea! Blues defender left in limbo after deadline-day move to Bayern Munich falls through

Trevoh Chalobah may be frozen out of the Chelsea squad this season after his failed transfer to Bayern Munich, it has been reported.

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, Evening Standard reports. He came close to joining Bayern towards the end of the summer transfer window, but the deal collapsed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chalobah is currently recovering from a hamstring injury but he will likely be kept out of the team once he is fit again. The Blues youth academy product was offered the chance to join Nottingham Forest but turned it down and will now have to wait until at least January before he will be allowed to leave Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chalobah will watch on as his side face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.