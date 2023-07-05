Transfer blow for Wrexham as Max Power opts to join second-tier Saudi club managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler after leaving Wigan

Wrexham transfer target Max Power has reportedly opted to join second-tier Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah, where he will play under Robbie Fowler.

Power was a free agent

Wrexham wanted to sign him

Set to join Al-Qadsiah FC

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was reportedly a top transfer target for the Red Dragons due to his familiarity with coach Phil Parkinson's methods, having previously plied his trade under the manager at Sunderland. He would have been a value-for-money addition as he is now a free agent after turning down repeated renewal offers from Wigan Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Wigan Today, Power has already agreed terms with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah, where he will be managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who returns to a managerial role after a disappointing stint with Indian Super League side East Bengal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Power made 45 appearances for Wigan in the Championship lasts season but decided to sit out on the final matchday against Rotherham after the club defaulted on wages for the sixth time in the season. He has scored 17 goals in 244 appearances and won the League One title on three occasions with the Latics.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham boss Parkinson is believed to have already drawn a shortlist of players that he wants and has urged owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to only make moves for their primary targets. They will travel to the United States during their pre-season where they will lock horns against Chelsea at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina on July 19 in their first game.