Tottenham vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham will be looking to strengthen their hold on third place when they welcome Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Sunday. Antonio Conte's men have 23 points from 11 matches, two points more than fourth-placed Chelsea.
Spurs were on a four-game unbeaten run before that was halted by Manchester United in their last outing. Newcastle United have also put together an unbeaten run of their own that has lasted six games. Beating Conte's team will prove to be a tough task for Eddie Howie's men.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.
Tottenham vs Newcastle United date & kick-off time
Tottenham vs Newcastle United
October 23, 2022
11:30am ET / 4:30pm BST / 9pm IST
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online
Viewers in the U.S. can view the game live on USA Network.
Sky Sports Main Event , Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with live streaming service on the Sky Go app.
Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network, and watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar.
U.S.
NBC app, website.
UK
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Tottenham team news and squad
Antonio Conte will miss Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison in action against Newcastle United as the duo is injured.
He can, however, welcome Emerson Royal back into the squad after he served his three-game suspension.
Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Moura, Kane, Son
Goalkeepers
Lloris, Forster, Austin
Defenders
Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Lenglet, Royal, Spence, Doherty
Midfielders
Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Perisic, White
Forwards
Son, Kane, Gil, Moura, Richarlison
Newcastle United team news and squad
The Magpies will be without Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Karl Darlow and Alexander Isak for their game against Spurs on Sunday.
Howe could also miss Joelinton who suffered a knee injury in their game against Everton.
Newcastle United Possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy
Goalkeepers
Darlow, Gillespie, Pope, Karius
Defenders
Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Tripper, Krafth, Manquillo, Burn, Botman, Targett
Midfielders
Shelvey, Ritchie, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson
Forwards
Joelinton, Wilson Saint-Maimin, Wood, Isak