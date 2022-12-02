Tottenham star Son Heung-min moved to tears after South Korea remarkably reach World Cup knockout stages

Son Heung-min was in tears after a stoppage-time goal saw South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 to secure their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Son set up vital goal as Korea beat Portugal

South Korea progress to next round

Spurs star was left crying out of happiness

WHAT HAPPENED? Son went on a long run towards Portugal's goal before sending a pass through to Hwang Hee-chan for the decisive goal. That ensured Korea progress to the next round of the competition and Son was seen shedding tears of joy as he celebrated the success.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Korea progressed to the knockout stages due to their superior goal record, having scored more than Uruguay, who finished third in the table and crash out despite beating Ghana 2-0. Just as Son was crying out of happiness, Luis Suarez was left in tears due to the devastation.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTH KOREA? Son and his teammates will go on to face the winners of Group G in the next round, meaning they may end up paired with pre-tournament favourites Brazil.