Tottenham refused to hire Erik ten Hag because Man Utd boss lacked charisma and had language difficulties

Tottenham opted not to appoint Erik ten Hag as their replacement for Jose Mourinho amid concerns over his character, it has been revealed.

Ten Hag considered after Mourinho sacking

But Spurs feared lack of charisma

Dutchman went on to join Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? Following their decision to dismiss Jose Mourinho mere days before their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in 2021, Tottenham opted against hiring Erik ten Hag as his replacement after interviewing the Dutch coach. They cited a number of personality concerns, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United entered their own search for a new permanent manager ahead of the 2022-23 season, and with Ten Hag having seriously impressed at Ajax, they landed the Dutchman. The report reveals that Tottenham feared Ten Hag lacked charisma and worried that his grasp of the English language was merely "adequate" - two factors which contributed to them looking elsewhere.

Ten Hag has since made an instrumental impact at United, his personality changing the culture around the club significantly and his ability to communicate playing a key role. The report notes that staff around Old Trafford would roll their eyes at Spurs' reasoning, with United feeling he certainly comes with a strong presence.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs would appoint Nuno Espirito Santo ahead of the 2021-22 season, only for him to be dismissed in November and replaced by Antonio Conte. United were criticised in that campaign for not replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Conte when they had the chance, with the club instead riding out their worst season in Premier League history to appoint Ten Hag ahead of the current campaign.

Spurs have imploded in the time since, with Conte failing in his objective of finally bringing silverware to the club, while Ten Hag has already led United to the Carabao Cup and has them in an FA Cup final.

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? His side face Tottenham away from home in the Premier League on Thursday and can cement their top four credentials with another win over the north London outfit, having beaten them comprehensively at Old Trafford earlier in the season.