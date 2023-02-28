Tottenham partner with Formula 1 in 15-year deal that will see karting track built under stadium

Tottenham have announced a "15-year strategic partnership" with Formula 1, which will see an karting circuit built under their stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs announced the partnership with Formula 1 in an official statement on Tuesday, which will see the club build an electric karting track under their stadium. The track will be installed beneath the South Stand.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was opened in April 2019 and cost £1 billion to build, has hosted Boxing, NFL and rugby matches in the past, in addition to music concerts.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the deal, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: "Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round.

"We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: F1 president Stefano Domenicali added: "The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.

"Our brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, and driving environmental sustainability - our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life."

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR? After convincingly beating Chelsea last weekend, Antonio Conte's side next face Sheffield United in a fifth-round FA Cup tie clash on Wednesday.