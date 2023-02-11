Tottenham mauled by the Foxes! Leicester run riot as Spurs give Man Utd & Newcastle a nice gift with embarrassing defeat

Tottenham were defeated 4-1 by a defiant Leicester as Spurs failed to capitalise on Manchester United and Newcastle dropping points in recent weeks.

Conte back on sideline as Tottenham hit for four

Leicester win back-to-back games for first time in 2023

Spurs miss out on chance to move into UCL spots

TELL ME MORE: Spurs applied early pressure and it paid off with Rodrigo Bentancur opening the scoring inside 15 minutes. But that's about as good as it got for Anotnio Conte's side. Two goals inside two minutes - including a screamer from Nampalys Mendy - saw Leicester take control of the match. Kelechi Iheanacho's stoppage time strike took the game away from Tottenham as they failed to capitalise on their fantastic result against Manchester City last week and Manchester United's draw with Leeds.

THE MVP: Leicester had a rocky start to the season and there was considerable pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers. However, the Foxes have enjoyed a much more stable patch of form in recent weeks, and Rodgers is to thank. He has made some tough decisions, most of which have paid off, and made sure his players stuck at it after going one down against Spurs

THE BIG LOSER: It's a tale of the two dugouts at the King Power today. Antonio Conte missed the victory last weekend due to surgery but was back on the touchline for Spurs today and his return couldn't have gone any worse! After alleviating pressure in recent weeks, Conte has piled it all back on with his team's woeful showing today.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Conte and Co. will not have long to dwell on what went wrong as they are back in action on February 14 against AC Milan in the Champions League. A London derby against West Ham is next up domestically, a game that Spurs fans will not want to lose.

