Tottenham legend Greaves being treated in hospital

The Spurs great has been admitted to a medical facility, however there is currently no link to the Covid-19 pandemic

and icon Jimmy Greaves has been admitted to hospital, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

Spurs issued a statement confirming the 80-year-old has been admitted and that they are in contact with his family.

The information didn't reveal why Greaves was in a medical facility - and there was no suggestion of any link to the current coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

"We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital," Tottenham said in the statement.

"We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

"Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family."

We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital. We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.



Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family. pic.twitter.com/tDneZxDc3m — Tottenham Hotspur (at ) (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2020

Greaves suffered a stroke in 2015 that left him severely disabled, although his son Danny insisted in February that he remained "in good spirits".

He scored a record 266 goals for Spurs between 1961 and 1970 and netted 44 times in 57 appearances for England - lifting the 1966 World Cup with his nation.

His total of 357 goals in England's top flight is the highest figure in the competition's history.

Greaves started his career at Spurs' rivals in 1955 but didn't make his first division debut until two years later.

He scored 124 goals in 157 games for the Blues before securing a transfer to giants Milan in 1961

The Rossoneri won the Italian championship in the season Greaves arrived, however the centre-forward had already departed the club for Tottenham after nine goals in 12 league games.

Spurs won two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners Cup during Greaves' nine-year period in their squad.

Article continues below

After a season at West Ham, Greaves finished his career in the lower leagues with stints at , Chelmsford City, Barnet and Woodford Town.

In his international career, Greaves was a part of England's team that lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in 1966, starting in all three group stage games .

However injury saw him left out of the quarter-final side that defeated and despite being fit for the final, eventual hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst was preferred as the striker.