Can Liverpool get back to winning ways in Premier League?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel away to North London to face Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to get back to winning ways in the league. Liverpool have lost just 1 out of the last 19 games against Spurs in all competitions.

Liverpool come into this fixture on the back of two straight away defeats in the league against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United. They have managed to beat Ajax and Napoli in the UCL in between those fixtures but their league form is worrying.

Spurs managed to break out of their slump with a late 3-2 win against newly promoted Bournemouth. Conte's side have conceded in each of their last 5 games in all competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool confirmed lineups

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-5-1-1): Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Royal, Højbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Perisic, Kane

Liverpool XI (4-3-1-2): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Elliot, Fabinho, Thiago; Firmino; Salah, Nunez

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Liverpool face Derby County in the third round of the EFL Cup and face Southampton in the league before the FIFA World Cup break begins.