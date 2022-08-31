Tottenham hold on for 1-1 draw against West Ham to maintain unbeaten start

Tottenham let a one-goal lead slip as they maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

An own goal puts Spurs 1-0 up

But West Ham equalised & put them under pressure

Spurs look to extend unbeaten run against Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham had an early penalty chalked off by VAR, but were ahead soon after courtesy of a Thilo Kehrer own goal. West Ham levelled things up through Tomas Soucek before the break, and although the hosts enjoyed the better of the second half, they could not find a winner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although they secured a point, aspects of Spurs' second-half display were worrying. The same old problem of playing out from the back down the right-hand side reared its ugly head again, and this is an area teams could target as the season progresses.

ALL EYES ON: With Rodrigo Bentancur injured, Yves Bissouma was handed a first Tottenham start. He picked up a needless, early yellow card for petulantly punching the ball away and had to walk a tightrope alongside a hobbling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for the rest of the match.

VAR earned some more fans after a ludicrously long penalty check early on.

Son's out-of-sorts goal drought continued.

Antonio's beautiful assist got a lot of love...

Spurs fans were not pleased that Conte waited so long to make a change.

But the bigger concern was their struggles in possession...

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs are next in action when they welcome Fulham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.