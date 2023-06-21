Harry Kane has not given up on Man Utd transfer this summer - but Red Devils have concerns over Tottenham's £100m asking price

Harry Kane has reportedly not yet given up on a transfer to Manchester United, but Tottenham will have to reduce their £100 million asking price.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old is still hopeful United will revive their interest in his services before the summer window closes, reports the Daily Mail. The Red Devils have reportedly turned to alternative targets due to Spurs' lofty valuation of Kane, whose contract is due to expire next year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international has virtually spent his entire career at Tottenham, barring loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City, and Leicester City, but could leave for free in 12 months' time. The Mail states United won't pay £100m for that reason, and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will have to soften his stance in order for negotiations between the two clubs to resume.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane has also been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but reportedly favours a move to Old Trafford and United would be willing to reconsider a deal for a fee within the region of £80m. However, United are also reportedly keen on Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, who would likely cost far less and still has his whole career ahead of him at the age of 20.

DID YOU KNOW? Kane, who is second in the all-time Premier League goal-scoring charts (213) behind Alan Shearer (260), is yet to win a trophy since making his Tottenham debut in 2011.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The England forward, who turns 30 in July, will enjoy several weeks off after June's Euro 2024 qualifiers and a gruelling campaign with Spurs, before getting ready for next season.