Tottenham complete loan signing of Vinicius from Benfica with £41m purchase option

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward heads to the Premier League after scoring 24 goals in 47 appearances last season

have completed the signing of 25-year-old Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan deal from .

As reported by Goal on Thursday, the deal contains an option for Spurs to sign him outright for £41 million ($53m) at the end of the season.

Spurs will pay an initial loan fee of €3m, which would be deducted from the final price if Jose Mourinho decides to make his move permanent.

Vinicius was the joint-top goalscorer in the Primeira Liga in 2019-20, scoring 24 goals in 47 games in all competitions.

Last season was a breakthrough campaign for Vinicius, who was signed from for €16m (£15m/$19m) after loan spells at Rio Ave and .

Mourinho will be hoping he can provide competition and a much-needed rotation option for Harry Kane, with previous backups such as Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen having failed to deliver on a consistent basis.

Spurs fans may be hoping Vinicius can follow in the footsteps of Raul Jimenez, who has shone in the Premier League since joining from Benfica in 2018.

giants and had been linked with a move in recent weeks, but Tottenham have moved to make him their sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

He follows Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart to north London as Mourinho reshapes his squad.

