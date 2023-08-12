'He wanted a fresh challenge' - Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reveals Spurs tried desperately to tie Harry Kane down to new contract but couldn't stop £100m Bayern Munich move

Soham Mukherjee
Daniel Levy Harry KaneGetty
H. KaneTottenham HotspurTransfersPremier LeagueBayern MünchenBundesliga

Daniel Levy claimed that Tottenham desperately tried to tie Harry Kane down to a new contract but the striker "wanted a fresh challenge".

  • Kane left Tottenham after almost 20 years
  • Levy wanted to hold on to the star striker
  • Kane insisted on a new challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international finally completed his £100 million ($127m) transfer to Bayern Munich after weeks of negotiation. However, Spurs chairman, Levy, made it clear that the club left no stone unturned in a bid to make him sign an extension but the striker insisted on making a move which forced them to "reluctantly agree" to his transfer.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane left Tottenham as the club's all-time record goalscorer boasting of 280 goals in 435 appearances during his almost two-decade stay at the club. Levy thanked the player for his contributions and hailed as him a "model professional".

Article continues below

"We have seen a product of our Academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey," he stated.

"Harry’s achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the Club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history," he added.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Harry Kane Tottenham 082023GettyDaniel Levy TottenhamGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham need to fill in the vacancy created by the departure of Kane to keep their top-four aspirations on track. They had been earlier linked with Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral and it remains to be seen if they indeed move for the striker.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

356711 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 139898Jude Bellingham
  • 40712Christopher Nkunku
  • 25280Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 26003Mason Mount
  • 14364Sandro Tonali
  • 45641Other
356711 Votes