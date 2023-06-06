Tottenham appoint Celtic treble winner Ange Postecoglou as new head coach on four-year contract

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach on a four-year contract.

First Australian to manage in Premier League

New era for north London giants

Success enjoyed in Scotland during two-year spell

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs parted company with Antonio Conte and his assistant Cristian Stellini during a difficult 2022-23 campaign, leading to Ryan Mason seeing out the season as interim boss. A new permanent appointment has now been put in place, with Postecoglou – who guided Scottish giants Celtic to a domestic treble last season – becoming the first Australian to take charge of a Premier League club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has told the club’s official website: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Australia international Postecoglou began his managerial career with South Melbourne, before working with his nation’s U17 and U20 sides. A-League title glory was savoured with the Brisbane Roar – as he became the first man to claim back-to-back crowns in that competition – while four years were spent in charge of the Australian national team between 2013 and 2017. Postecoglou then won J1 League with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2019, before linking up with Scottish giants Celtic – with five trophies won at Parkhead across two productive seasons.

WHAT NEXT? Postecoglou has much work to do upon inheriting the reins at Spurs, with the Premier League giants missing out on European football for 2023-24 after only mustering an eighth-place finish this term – with serious questions once again being asked of Harry Kane’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.