Who is the highest paid MLS player? Insigne making $14 million as salaries for Bale, Herrera, Benteke and more are revealed

Toronto FC continues to take spending to new heights with their Italian stars.

Lorenzo Insigne is far and away the highest-paid player in MLS as the former Napoli star's contract with Toronto FC will see him make $14 million annually.

The MLS Players Association released its annual salary information report on Monday, with the salaries of every player in the league revealed to the public.

Recently-arriving stars like Gareth Bale, Hector Herrera and Insigne's teammate Federico Bernardeschi also all crack the top 25 best-paid players in the league, joining the likes of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Xherdan Shaqiri and Gonzalo Higuain.

The top 25 highest-paid players in MLS

Player Club Total guaranteed salary Lorenzo Insigne Toronto FC $14,000,000 Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire $8,153,000 Javier Hernandez LA Galaxy $7,442,750 Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC $6,256,322 Douglas Costa LA Galaxy $5,800,000 Gonzalo Higuain Inter Miami $5,246,750 Hector Herrera Houston Dynamo $5,246,875 Alejandro Pozuelo Inter Miami $4,693,000 Luiz Araujo Atlanta United $4,480,333 Jozy Altidore New England Revolution $4,264,963 Christian Benteke D.C. United $4,182,778 Josef Martinez Atlanta United $4,141,667 Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew $3,700,000 Carles Gil New England Revolution $3,545,833 Rodolfo Pizarro Inter Miami $3,350,000 Nico Lodeiro Seattle Sounders $3,256,667 Franco Jara FC Dallas $3,227,000 Raul Ruidiaz Seattle Sounders $3,227,000 Victor Wanyama CF Montreal $3,091,667 Cucho Hernandez Columbus Crew $2,886,000 Carlos Vela LAFC $2,737,500 Gustavo Bou New England Revolution $2,386,667 Gareth Bale LAFC $2,386,667 Gaston Gimenez Chicago Fire $2,360,667 Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC $2,345,214

The Big Picture

Toronto FC continues to take MLS spending to new heights, as their two Italian stars both crack the top five.

With a total budget of $32.2 million, the Canadian side is far and away the biggest-spending MLS team when it comes to salary.

Inisigne and Bernardeschi alone make more than all but three MLS teams, with the New York Red Bulls the lowest spending in the league at $9.6 million, just over half of what Insigne makes in a season.

Toronto FC, however, failed to make the playoffs after Insigne and Bernardeschi arrived midseason after finishing up with Napoli and Juventus, respectively.