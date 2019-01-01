Top 25 five-a-side football team names

Finding the right name for your team is something that deserves some serious consideration, as you'll be stuck with it for the tournament

So you're taking the plunge and entering a team into the local five-a-side league.

Your squad has paid up, you've got your kits sorted and the WhatsApp group is in operation for those all-important logistical discussions... but you're still not sure what to call yourselves.

A team name should reflect what you are all about, of course, but there is also room for some humour and some tournaments even give out prizes for the best efforts.

To help you decide what your motley crew of wannabe Lionel Messis and Cristiano Ronaldos should be called, Goal brings you 25 of the top five-a-side team names.

25. Pathetico Madrid

24. Sons of Pitches

23. 99 Problems but a pitch ain't one

22. Lahmageddon

21. Tea and Busquets

20. Chewbacca the Net

19. Poortugal

18. Expected

17. We Arbeloa Lot of Teams

16. Bayer Neverlosen

15. Farcelona

14. Kroos Control

13. A Beer Gut

12. Hat-trick Swayze

11. Real Sociopaths

10. Not-so-Hotspur

9. Who ate all Depays?

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

7. Sub-standard Liege

6. Unreal Madrid

5. Tekkerslovakia

4. Row Z

3. Balotellitubbies

2. Absolutely Fabregas