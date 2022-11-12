'There was too much greatness' - Pochettino admits having stars like Messi, Mbappe & Neymar at PSG caused 'confusion'

Mauricio Pochettino has spoken out on the challenges of managing several superstars during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Pochettino sacked by PSG in July 2022

Revealed difficulties managing multiple superstars

Claimed the club possessed 'too much greatness'

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Tottenham manager Pochettino has suggested that having the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the same team was not be the blessing that most assume. The Argentine even revealed that in a team stacked full of 'number ones', decisions are sometimes taken out of the coach's hands.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It [PSG] was the experience we needed, the experience of living with big stars and interacting at the top level of football," Pochettino said. "It was the challenge of putting yourself in a difficult situation and trying to make such a special club work. You need to constantly adapt because there was too much greatness.

"For Barca to have Messi or for Madrid to have Cristiano is a blessing. But when you put in too many players who all need their place and to be number one, there can be confusion. In the end, when you play, it's 11 players with one ball. There was a penalty, and who takes it? It's not even a coach's decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino was appointed PSG boss in January 2021 following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, before being relieved of his duties just a year-and-a-half later. Despite winning all the domestic prizes available - Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions - the Argentine was replaced in July 2022 by Christophe Galtier.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO? Having been out of work since July, Pochettino is still looking for his next destination since the French capital. The 50-year-old was rumoured as a potential option for Chelsea and Aston Villa earlier this season, but so far no concrete move has materialised.