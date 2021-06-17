Tomori completes £25m move to AC Milan from Chelsea

Having impressed during his half-season loan at San Siro, the defender has now been tied down to a deal that runs until 2025

Fikayo Tomori has completed a £25 million ($34m) move to AC Milan from Chelsea, with the Italian side having exercised their option to buy the defender on a permanent basis.

Having impressed during his time on loan at San Siro, the Canada-born England international has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Rossoneri.

Tomori becomes Milan's second signing of the summer, with Mike Maignan having joined from Lille to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma.

What has been said?

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the exercising of the option for the permanent transfer of Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori from Chelsea," a statement from the Serie A side reads.

“The English defender, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal over the last season, will continue to play with the Club until 30 June 2025.”

Chelsea's official website added: "Fikayo Tomori will complete a permanent transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan on 1 July.

"The defender spent the second half of last season on loan with Milan, but will make that move permanent next month after a deal was agreed between the two clubs."

Tomori's time with Milan so far

Across his 22 appearances, Tomori helped Milan secure Champions League qualification with a third-place finish in the Italian top flight.

He also featured as the club reached the last 16 of the Europa League and the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

He has scored one goal for Milan, with that coming in a crucial 3-0 Serie A win over Juventus.

