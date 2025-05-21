'To dare is to do' - Lyrics & meaning of Tottenham Europa League final song by Jimmy Napes and Paul Epworth

Grammy and Oscar winning artist release new single 'to dare is to do' ahead of Tottenham's Europa League final clash vs. Man United.

It’s a strange twist of fate that two of England's biggest clubs head into a European final with their domestic seasons in tatters. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are languishing in 16th and 17th place respectively—kept off the relegation trapdoor only by a bottom three seemingly allergic to winning.

The Europa League has become the final life raft in a sea of Premier League misery. For Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim, it may well be the defining night of their managerial careers in England. The stakes couldn't be higher—with Postecoglou's job said to be hanging by a thread regardless of the result.

Adding a bit of sparkle off the pitch, Spurs will take to the final in Bilbao with a brand-new anthem ringing in their ears. Created by a pair of Tottenham-supporting composers with Grammys, Oscars, and Golden Globes to their name, the track dropped on streaming platforms just a day before kickoff, offering a fresh soundtrack for what could be a historic or heart-breaking night.

GOAL brings you the lyrics and meaning behind the popular song.

'To dare is to do' song lyrics

What started as a lighthearted chat over drinks between two passionate Spurs fans has grown into a powerful anthem brimming with community pride. It's a track now poised to thunder around the terraces and possibly become the heartbeat of a landmark night in Europe.

Jimmy Napes summed it up best: "This isn't about this season's highs and lows, or a cup final, it is a celebration of the club and its identity, including obviously its location in a certain part of London. I don't think I've ever had more fun making a record in my life. Tottenham til I die!"

And for Paul Epworth, what began as a casual pint with a mate quickly snowballed into something far more ambitious: "What started as a light-hearted conversation with Jimmy over a pint about the idea of working together soon turned into one of the most ambitious productions I've ever been involved with, not least because of the time deadlines and our ambition to get 60,000 people singing on it. No one asked for a new Tottenham song, I'm not sure anyone even wanted one, but Jimmy and I knew if we got it right and the release was timed correctly, then it had the potential to help propel us to more glory, glory nights."

The lyrics to the song can be found below:

(Verse 1)

It was underneath this lamppost in the Tottenham High Road,

that in September 1882, a group of young members of the Hotspur Cricket Club,

met to form a football section.

(Chorus)

To dare is to do,

To dare is to do,

Pride of North London since 1882,

Echoes of glory to victorious new,

We are Tottenham Hotspur.

(Verse 2)

To dare is to do,

To dare is to do,

Pride of North London repeat by anew,

Feels like we’re dreaming—until it comes true,

We are Tottenham Hotspur, we'll throw the roof!

(Bridge)

If you're from North London, you're Spurs through and through

We are Tottenham Hotspur!

To dare is to do,

(Chorus)

We are the Hotspur, Tottenham is our home!

We are the Hotspur, Tottenham is our home!

We are the Hotspur, Tottenham is our home!

We are the Hotspur, Tottenham is our home!

(Outro – Chant)

Is our home, is our home, is our home, is our home…

To dare is to do,

To dare is to do… (repeat to fade)

You can listen to the song here!

What is 'To dare is to do' football song about? Meaning explained

Tottenham's fresh anthem isn’t just a song; it's a sonic snapshot of Spurs' passion. The lead vocals are delivered by a group of Tottenham-supporting choir members, joined by 27 children from the schools attended by the composer duo's own kids. The track features stirring string sections from fellow fans Rosie Danvers and TommyD, and was polished with a mix from across the Atlantic by Patrick Ford, another devout Lilywhite based in Los Angeles.

Layered into the fabric of the anthem are roars from the home crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, recordings taken from the electric night they brushed past Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final.

The song draws inspiration from the club's iconic motto: "To dare is to do." It's more than just words—it's a mindset. It's about daring to dream big, putting belief into motion, and having the courage to chase the extraordinary, even if it doesn’t always end in glory. As the club's traditional Latin crest proclaims—"Audere est Facere"—those who dare are the ones who do.

Historically, Spurs have taken pride in being English football's entertainers—ambitious, creative, and bold. Yet critics often point out that for all their flair, the trophies haven’t followed, especially as rivals Arsenal have hogged the North London spotlight in recent years.

"To Dare Is To Do" is more than just a slogan; it is a battle cry that reflects the club's identity and ambition. It is etched into the walls of their stadium and woven into the club's very fabric. It serves as a rallying call for fans and players to embrace daring actions on and off the pitch. With a stirring new anthem and a Europa League final on the horizon, Tottenham's dreamers are ready to dare once more.

