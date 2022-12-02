Japan
Tiki-Taka breakers! Japan defeat Spain with just 17.7% possession to set World Cup record
Alex Roberts
1:50 AM GMT+4 02/12/2022
- Japan set World Cup record
- Beat Spain 2-1
- Finished top of Group E
WHAT HAPPENED? Japan executed their counter-attacking plan to perfection and scored twice despite barely touching the ball. They have now qualified to the last 16, along with Spain, at the expense of Germany and Costa Rica.
With 17.7% of the ball, Japan have won a World Cup game with the lowest possession figure in recorded WC history.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WTu4v4bTTd— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 1, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish national team have long been a side that thrives with the ball at their feet thanks to their possession-based style, but Japan showed an excellent game plan to counter that approach.
WHAT NEXT FOR JAPAN?: After unexpectedly finishing top of Group E, Japan will face Croatia in the round of 16.
Editors' Picks
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention VAR
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown
- Rashford or Saka, and what about Foden? The big England decisions Southgate must make against Senegal
- Cheer up, Leo, the kids are alright! Winners, losers & ratings as Argentina reach last 16 despite Messi's penalty miss