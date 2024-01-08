Three players who won the World Cup as a player and a manager

It is no easy task to win the World Cup as a player and a manager but only these three can lay claim to having achieved the feat.

1) Didier Deschamps

Deschamps won the World Cup as a player in 1998, captaining France to the title on home soil. His side came through a group including Denmark, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. They then defeated Paraguay after extra time in the Round of 16, Italy on penalties in the quarter-final, Croatia in the semi-final and Brazil in one of the most storied finals of recent times.

In 2018, he managed Les Blues to a 4-2 win over Croatia in the title match, after France had reached the final for the first time since 2006. They had come through a group including Denmark, Peru and Australia, then beat Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium en route to their win over Croatia.

2) Mario Zagallo

Zagallo won the World Cup as a player twice with Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Firstly, they beat Sweden in the final, and latterly they defeated Czechoslovakia.

He then managed his country in 1970 where they won the famous trophy with a squad that contained the likes of Pele and Jairzinho, beating Italy in the final.

Zagallo sadly died earlier this month at the age of 92.

3) Franz Beckenbauer

The legendary German won the World Cup in 1974 on home soil, beating the Netherlands in the final. As a manager he would lead his country to the trophy in 1990 after defeating an Argentina side led by Diego Maradona, and having got past England in the semi-finals.

Like Zagallo, Beckenbauer has sadly passed away.