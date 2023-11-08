'Not my category' - Thomas Tuchel won't aid Harry Kane in search for new home as Bayern Munich striker continues to spend a fortune on luxury hotel

Harry Kane is still searching for a permanent home after moving to Bayern Munich from Tottenham, but Thomas Tuchel won't be aiding his search.

Kane still living in luxury hotel

Tuchel won't help him house hunt

But striker feeling at home in Munich

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has been busy running up a huge £1 million hotel bill in Munich after moving to Bayern, but is not about to get any help from Tuchel when it comes to finding a new family home. The Bayern boss was asked if was willing to help his striker when it comes to house hunting but says it's not his job.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Harry has four children and a few nannies, that's not my category," he joked at a press conference ahead of Bayern's Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

Tuchel did, however, go on to pile praise on Kane for his record-breaking start to his Bayern career after seeing the England captain score 15 goals in his first 10 Bundesliga games.

Article continues below

"You can't rate him highly enough. It was a first change of club for Harry. He left the UK to go into a new league for a new start," he added. "There are a lot of uncertainties with a change of club, but when you see him, his personality and the way he plays with love and trains, it's simply outstanding."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane may not have a permanent place to live in Munich just yet but he certainly looks completely at home with the Bavarian giants. He may also need to move out of his hotel soon if he continues to bang in the goals for Bayern. Team-mate Thomas Muller has already joked that he'll be running out of room at his hotel if he keeps bringing match balls home, following his hat-trick in Der Klassiker.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Stats Perform

WHAT NEXT? Kane's house hunt will continue for now, while the striker will also be out for more goals on Wednesday when Bayern play host to Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena.