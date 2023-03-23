Thomas Tuchel will be Bayern Munich's next manager and will look to repeat amazing Chelsea feat

Thomas Tuchel will be Bayern Munich's next manager after the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday, according to reports.

Nagelsmann axed

Tuchel hiring almost complete

Bayern trying to salvage season

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have a full agreement in place with Tuchel, according to Fabrizio Romano, with final documents being prepared Thursday night.

The ex-Chelsea boss will be asked to repeat the feat he pulled upon taking over mid-season at Stamford Bridge, when he won the Champions League just months into his tenure. He will inherit a talented squad that has underperformed domestically since losing Robert Lewandowski last summer but is still alive in Europe.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tuchel was sacked by the Blues at the beginning of the Premier League campaign and replaced by Graham Potter. Since then, he has been linked to several jobs, including Real Madrid, where Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly on the brink of an exit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann never managed to fully win over Bayern supporters, crashing out of the Champions League to Villarreal last season and trailing Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this term.

More to come...