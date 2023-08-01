'My responsibility' - Thomas Tuchel takes blame for Sadio Mane's failed Bayern Munich stint as ex-Liverpool star seals £35m Al-Nassr transfer

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has taken responsibility for Sadio Mane's exit as the former Liverpool man makes the move to Saudi Arabia.

Mane moved to Bayern last summer

Bust-up with Leroy Sane beginning of the end

Ended the season with 12 goals in all competitions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegalese international will become the latest big name to move to Saudi Arabia, ending his one-year stint in Bavaria with the Bayern manager taking partial blame for not being able to get the best out of the forward. Mane's time in Germany paled in comparison to his six years at Liverpool and it has clearly been decided that it's best for both parties to part ways.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tuchel lifted the lid on Mane's exit, saying: "We had a big hug. We agreed that we don’t like what’s happening now but that it’s the best in this situation. I totally understand that he feels hurt. I also don’t feel happy. We didn’t bring it to the full potential which is my responsibility."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The mass exodus of talent to Saudi Arabia will continue with Mane the most recent to make the move. Al-Nassr's forward line is going to look even more ominous for opponents with the winger teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo. He'll also be linking up with both Alex Telles and former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

IN THREE PHOTOS:



(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? Barring any late changes, Mane will complete his move to Saudi Arabia in the coming days and ply his trade at Al-Nassr.