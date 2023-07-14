Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been pictured on a stunning Bora Bora beach whilst honeymooning with his new wife Mishel Gerzig.

Newlyweds chilling in paradise

Couple pictured together in Bora Bora

Courtois enjoying well-earned break

WHAT HAPPENED? The photos were shared by model Gerzig on Instagram, capturing a paradise beach location on Bora Bora island in the South Pacific. Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois seems to be enjoying a well-earned break from football with his new wife ahead of his return to the Spanish giants to get ready for the 2023-24 season.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Courtois and Gerzig first started dating in the summer of 2021, with the Belgium No.1 proposing in June 2022. A year later and the couple have tied the knot, taking their honeymoon in a stunning island destination in the South Pacific Ocean.

WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS? While Real Madrid's No.1 goalkeeper enjoys his vacation, the Spanish giants are preparing for a pivotal season as Carlo Ancelotti attempts to prise the Liga title away from arch rivals Barcelona. The club's pre-season begins on July 23 with a clash against AC Milan in California.